Motorola 'accidentally' leaks specifications of G Fast via a promo video

Motorola is soon launching a new Moto G-series smartphone called the G Fast. The company’s US division ‘accidentally’ revealed the specifications and other details of the unreleased Motorola G Fast through a short promo video, which was later deleted.

Before the video was made private, a YouTube user uploaded the video on their channel.

Motorola G Fast could be an entry-level or a mid-range smartphone, based on the teased specifications. The teaser video reveals that the Motorola G Fast will feature an unnamed Qualcomm Snapdragon octa-core processor with 3GB RAM. This itself hints an entry-level offering as even the Moto G8 features a Snapdragon 665 processor with 4GB RAM.

The display has a thick chin bezel and a tiny punch-hole cutout on the upper-left corner. On the back, there is a triple-camera setup. While the megapixel count is unknown, the video does confirm that the primary lens will be coupled with a 118-degree ultrawide lens and a macro lens.

The rear panel also has a fingerprint scanner. Motorola claims that the G Fast offers a two-day battery life but the total capacity remains unknown.

The pricing and availability details of the Motorola G Fast are currently unavailable. The smartphone could launch first in the US, followed by some other international markets.

Motorola recently unveiled the G8 Power Lite in India. The entry-level smartphone is priced at Rs 8,999 in India and goes on sale starting May 29.



