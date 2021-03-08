Motorola 4K Android TV Stick launched in India for Rs 3,999: Check price, specs, features

Motorola entered the Smart TV market in association with Flipkart. The company currently offer a range of smart TVs in different sizes and budgets. This 32-inch TV offers an IPS Panel and has 2 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports. The Motorola Smart TV boots on Android 9 OS and has a voice-enabled remote. The company also bundles a wireless gamepad.

Motorola just dropped a new 4K Android TV Stick in India. The new Motorola TV stick arrives with a ton of features and runs on Android TV 9 Pie. The device supports playback in up to 4K Ultra-HD (3840*2160 pixels) resolution and supports HDR formats.

Motorola 4K Android TV Stick Price in India

Motorola’s 4K TV stick’s price is set at Rs 3,999 in India. The TV stick will go on sale from the third week of March exclusively on Flipkart. Motorola will look to compete with the Mi Box 4K and the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K with its latest 4K TV stick. Flipkart markets streaming TV sticks and smart TVs under the Motorola, Nokia, and MarQ brand.

Motorola 4K Android TV Stick Features and Specifications

The Motorola 4K TV stick is powered by a 2.0GHz Cortex A53 quad-core processor. The chip is paired with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. The 4K TV stick also supports HDR and dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity. It also comes with built-in Chromecast for access to the Google Assistant through the included remote.

The TV stick also features 4K HDR video streaming at 60fps as well as HDR support for the HLG and HDR10 formats. Motorola’s latest TV stick will offer access to key apps and services like Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Netflix, and Zee5. The remote also has dedicated hotkeys for all four streaming services and access to the Google Play Store.