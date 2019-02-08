Motorcycle helmet makers call for stricter law enforcement to reduce fatalities

Motorcyclists in our country usually take road safety laws for granted. Even more so when it comes to wearing helmets. Now, while the law in our country states that every rider should be wearing a helmet while riding a bike, most people do so only in the presence of a police officer. It is not uncommon to see helmets strapped on the bike's back or slung around the arm of the rider.

With the growing of two-wheeler sales and in turn, the problem of accidents, the Two-Wheelers Helmet Manufacturers Association has requested a stricter enforcement of helmet laws in the country.

On the sidelines of the SIAM seminar, Rajeev Kapur, president, Two Wheelers Helmet Manufacturers Association and MD, Steelbird Hi-Tech India said, "Urbanisation has led to doubling in traffic fatalities in the past few years with the number of deaths around 3 lakh per year as per WHO report. Most people affected are pedestrians and two wheeler users."

The Association did say it welcomed the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways' move to bring the two-wheeler helmet into Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) mandatory certification list and implement the new India-specific helmet standard, IS4151:2015. However, it also said that in order to reduce fatalities, stricter measures to be taken, according to a report in Autocar.

According to the report, the Association has also requested the ministry to make mandatory the provision of a certified helmet to be provided with the sale of a two-wheeler.

An amount of Rs 6,000 crore and a working time of 2-3 years is estimated by the Helmet Manufacturers Association to meet the demand of all motorcycle users in the country.