Motor Vehicles Act: Nagpur Police's creative 'Marques Brownlee' meme on new penalties wins Twitter

The Motor Vehicles Act 2019 has come into effect pan-India starting September 1. Government officials and legal authorities have been creating awareness about the new rules and regulations and the hefty fines that they carry. Nagpur Police took to the task in its own creative way i.e. by utilising famous YouTuber Marques Brownlee's opening lines and a picture from one of his videos, perhaps to tap into its younger audience.

Nagpur Police has been known for its witty sense of humour on Twitter to spread social messages.

This time, the city police’s Twitter handle wanted to inform the residents regarding the Motor Vehicles Act (2019).

Nagpur Police tweeted about the new act in YouTuber Marques Brownlee aka MKBHD’s style of introducing a new video.



And Peace. cc @MKBHD#NewTrafficRules pic.twitter.com/wyOa9NKrp5 — Nagpur City Police (@NagpurPolice) September 3, 2019

“Hey, What is up guys? This is NGPCTYPOLICE. And , this is - " #MotorVehiclesAct2019 : Impressions ! “, read the tweet. An image uploaded with the tweet is what makes it funny. The image shows Brownlee's alarmed expressions after seeing the new penalties over breaking traffic rules.

The post has now gone viral and has over 4,500 likes and 570 retweets. Brownlee himself has retweeted the post, acknowledging the meme.

I have a new favorite police force https://t.co/FX5aRb4hRo

— Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) October 7, 2018