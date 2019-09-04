Motor Vehicles Act: Nagpur Police's creative 'Marques Brownlee' meme on new penalties wins Twitter

Brownlee himself has retweeted the post, acknowledging the meme.
The Motor Vehicles Act 2019 has come into effect pan-India starting September 1. Government officials and legal authorities have been creating awareness about the new rules and regulations and the hefty fines that they carry. Nagpur Police took to the task in its own creative way i.e. by utilising famous YouTuber Marques Brownlee's opening lines and a picture from one of his videos, perhaps to tap into its younger audience.
Nagpur Police has been known for its witty sense of humour on Twitter to spread social messages.
This time, the city police’s Twitter handle wanted to inform the residents regarding the Motor Vehicles Act (2019).
Nagpur Police tweeted about the new act in YouTuber Marques Brownlee aka MKBHD’s style of introducing a new video.
Hey, What is up guys?
This is NGPCTYPOLICE.
And , this is -
" #MotorVehiclesAct2019 : Impressions ! "You break the traffic rules,
& you are issued with a hefty challan (ticket).So, Follow Rules, Drive Safe.
And Peace.
cc @MKBHD#NewTrafficRules pic.twitter.com/wyOa9NKrp5— Nagpur City Police (@NagpurPolice) September 3, 2019
The post has now gone viral and has over 4,500 likes and 570 retweets. Brownlee himself has retweeted the post, acknowledging the meme.This isn’t the first instance wherein Nagpur Police has used an MKBHD template for spreading awareness. Last year, the city police tweeted about safe driving in a way how Brownlee starts his ‘Explained’ series, giving a brief about specific topics.
Hey, What is up guys?
This is NGPCTYPOLICE.And , this is -
" Safe Driving : Explained! "
cc @MKBHD https://t.co/x5BoeqcfRH— Nagpur City Police (@NagpurPolice) October 7, 2018
Brownlee took notice of the creativity and the message with it and awarded Nagpur Police has his ‘favourite police force’.
While the new fines may make offenders cry, meme-tweets by legal authorities would surely make many laugh out loud.
I have a new favorite police force https://t.co/FX5aRb4hRo
— Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) October 7, 2018