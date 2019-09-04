App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2019 05:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Motor Vehicles Act: Nagpur Police's creative 'Marques Brownlee' meme on new penalties wins Twitter

Brownlee himself has retweeted the post, acknowledging the meme.

Pranav Hegde @PranavHegdeHere

The Motor Vehicles Act 2019 has come into effect pan-India starting September 1. Government officials and legal authorities have been creating awareness about the new rules and regulations and the hefty fines that they carry. Nagpur Police took to the task in its own creative way i.e. by utilising famous YouTuber Marques Brownlee's opening lines and a picture from one of his videos, perhaps to tap into its younger audience.

Nagpur Police has been known for its witty sense of humour on Twitter to spread social messages.

This time, the city police’s Twitter handle wanted to inform the residents regarding the Motor Vehicles Act (2019).

Close

Nagpur Police tweeted about the new act in YouTuber Marques Brownlee aka MKBHD’s style of introducing a new video. 

related news

“Hey, What is up guys? This is NGPCTYPOLICE. And , this is - " #MotorVehiclesAct2019 : Impressions ! “, read the tweet. An image uploaded with the tweet is what makes it funny. The image shows Brownlee's alarmed expressions after seeing the new penalties over breaking traffic rules.

The post has now gone viral and has over 4,500 likes and 570 retweets. Brownlee himself has retweeted the post, acknowledging the meme.

This isn’t the first instance wherein Nagpur Police has used an MKBHD template for spreading awareness. Last year, the city police tweeted about safe driving in a way how Brownlee starts his ‘Explained’ series, giving a brief about specific topics.

Brownlee took notice of the creativity and the message with it and awarded Nagpur Police has his ‘favourite police force’.
While the new fines may make offenders cry, meme-tweets by legal authorities would surely make many laugh out loud.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 4, 2019 05:45 pm

tags #Twitter #YouTube

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.