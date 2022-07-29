Moto X30 Pro to debut as first smartphone with 200 MP Camera; Moto Razr 2022 external display detailed

The Moto Razr 2022 and the Moto X30 Pro are set to make their debut in China next week on August 2. Now, new details have emerged about Motorola’s upcoming flagship smartphones.

Motorola recently confirmed that the Moto X30 Pro will be the first smartphone to feature a 200 MP main camera. The 200 MP sensor will house 35mm, 50mm, and 85mm focal lengths. Earlier this week, the company confirmed that the Moto X30 Pro will boast a 125W GaN fast charging support. The Moto X30 Pro will also use the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.

The Moto X30 Pro will be launched in China on August 2 and could make its global debut later. The upcoming Moto Razr flip smartphone is also set to be launched alongside the Moto X30 Pro. Motorola recently took to Weibo to reveal the battery capacity and design of the Moto Razr 2022, showcasing the device’s internal and external displays.

The teaser also reveals the functionality of the Razr’s external display. Motorola previously confirmed that the Razr 2022 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset - a major upgrade from the Snapdragon 700-series chip, that powered the previous Razr flip smartphones.

The Moto Razr 2022 will also feature a dual-camera setup on the back. The Moto Razr 2022 and Moto X30 Pro will launch in China on August 2 at 07:30 pm local time. Stay tuned for all the details of the upcoming Motorola flagship smartphones.