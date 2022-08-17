Moto Tab G62 launched in India with Snapdragon 680 SoC, 2K+ Display, 20W Charging

Motorola has officially unveiled a new tablet in India. The Moto Tab G62 is a budget tablet with a vibrant display, Snapdragon chipset, quad speakers, a sizeable battery, and more. The Moto Tab G62 is offered in both Wi-Fi and LTE models.

Moto Tab G62 Price India

The Moto Tab G62 price in India is set at Rs 15,999 for the sole 4GB/64GB variant for the Wi-Fi variant. The Tab G62 also comes in an LTE version for Rs 17,999. The Motorola Tab G62 is available in a single Frost Blue colour option. It is already up for pre-order and will go on sale through Flipkart on August 22.

Moto Tab G62 Specifications

The Moto Tab G62 is powered by the Snapdragon 680 SoC paired with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The phone comes with 64GB of internal storage that is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. Motorola’s latest affordable tablet packs a 7,700 mAh battery with 20W charging support.

The Moto Tab G62 sports a 10.1-inch IPS LCD panel with a 2K+ (2,000x1,200 pixels) resolution. The panel boasts a TUV Rheinland blue light emission certification and a 16:10 aspect ratio. The phone packs quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

For optics, the Moto Tab G62 comes with an 8 MP rear camera with auto-focus and an 8 MP selfie camera with fixed focus. Both cameras support 1080p video at 30fps. The tablet also comes with an IP52 for splash resistance. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a USB Type-C port, and more.