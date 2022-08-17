English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Moto Tab G62 launched in India with Snapdragon 680 SoC, 2K+ Display, 20W Charging

    The Moto Tab G62 price in India is set at Rs 15,999 for the sole 4GB/64GB variant for the Wi-Fi variant. The Tab G62 also comes in an LTE version for Rs 17,999.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 17, 2022 / 04:57 PM IST

    Motorola has officially unveiled a new tablet in India. The Moto Tab G62 is a budget tablet with a vibrant display, Snapdragon chipset, quad speakers, a sizeable battery, and more. The Moto Tab G62 is offered in both Wi-Fi and LTE models.

    Moto Tab G62 Price India 

    The Moto Tab G62 price in India is set at Rs 15,999 for the sole 4GB/64GB variant for the Wi-Fi variant. The Tab G62 also comes in an LTE version for Rs 17,999. The Motorola Tab G62 is available in a single Frost Blue colour option. It is already up for pre-order and will go on sale through Flipkart on August 22.

    Moto Tab G62 Specifications 

    The Moto Tab G62 is powered by the Snapdragon 680 SoC paired with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The phone comes with 64GB of internal storage that is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. Motorola’s latest affordable tablet packs a 7,700 mAh battery with 20W charging support.

    Close

    Related stories

    The Moto Tab G62 sports a 10.1-inch IPS LCD panel with a 2K+ (2,000x1,200 pixels) resolution. The panel boasts a TUV Rheinland blue light emission certification and a 16:10 aspect ratio. The phone packs quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

    For optics, the Moto Tab G62 comes with an 8 MP rear camera with auto-focus and an 8 MP selfie camera with fixed focus. Both cameras support 1080p video at 30fps. The tablet also comes with an IP52 for splash resistance. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a USB Type-C port, and more.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #MotorolaS #Qualcomm Snapdragon #smartphones
    first published: Aug 17, 2022 04:57 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.