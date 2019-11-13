Moto Razr foldable phone likely to launch today: Here are the expected specifications

Motorola is expected to unveil the iconic Moto Razr tonight during its event in Los Angeles. The new Moto Razr will follow the new trend of foldable smartphones that have been the talk-of-the-tech-town lately.

Motorola is expected to reboot the Razr with a similar design. Things will change on the inside where a foldable display will replace the tiny screen and buttons.

We are speculating this based on Motorola’s invite that shows a device being folded and unfolded. The text in the image reads ‘An original unlike any other’.

A couple of weeks before its scheduled launch, image renders of the Moto Razr were leaked by renowned tipster Evan Blass. The images give us a clear idea of what the Moto Razr will look like.

The foldable smartphone, when folded, has a small screen with what looks like a camera at the bottom. The chin bezel houses a button which could be used to flip-open the smartphone or a fingerprint scanner.

Upon flipping-up the device, you’ll notice a wide notch at the top of the tall screen that most-likely houses the front camera and some other sensors. There’s a hinge mechanism at the centre of the left and right edge.

Rumoured Motorola Razr specifications include a 6.2-inch OLED folding screen as a primary display, which, when folded, would become a 600x800-pixel secondary display. The secondary display is said to have limited features when folded.

Moto Razr would come with pre-installed apps like Moto Display, Moto Action, Moto Camera. The secondary display with also work as a trackpad which can be used to scroll through web pages on Chrome or other social media apps.

Motorola Razr foldable smartphone is rumoured to house midrange internals at a premium price. The foldable smartphone is expected to be priced at $1,500 in the US. Under the hood, there will reportedly be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC with an Adreno 616 GPU.

The system-on-chip is said to be paired with two RAM and storage options. Motorola would offer the phone in 4GB+64GB and 6GB + 128GB options. The Motorola foldable smartphone is likely to house a 2,730 mAh battery. It could be launched in White, Black and Gold colours.

A few months ago, a leaked Moto Razr box revealed that it would have a charger with foldable plugs, a Type-C cable, a USB-to-3.5mm adapter, and a pair of headphones. The inclusion of an audio adapter confirms that Moto Razr would not have a 3.5mm headphone jack.