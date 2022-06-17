English
    Moto Razr 3 price in Europe and colour variants leaked online

    The Moto Razr 3 will reportedly be priced at €1,149 (Roughly Rs 94,200) in Europe. For comparison, the Moto Razr 5G featured a €1,399 (Roughly Rs 1,14,700) price tag when it launched last year.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 17, 2022 / 05:49 PM IST

    Motorola is set to launch its next Razr flip smartphone soon. The Moto Razr 3 could make its European debut as early as next month. But while there’s no word about an official launch date, the price and colour details of the Razr 3 has been leaked.

    A recent report by CompareDail in collaboration with OnLeaks reveals the Moto Razr 3 pricing in Europe. According to the report, the Motorola Razr 3 price in Europe will be set at €1,149 (Roughly Rs 94,200). For comparison, the Moto Razr 5G featured a €1,399 (Roughly Rs 1,14,700) price tag when it launched last year.

    Additionally, the report also mentions that the Moto Razr 3 will be available in a single Quartz Black colour option. Motorola teased the launch of an upcoming folding smartphone soon after the launch of the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. The phone in question is likely to be the Razr 3.

    If the Moto Razr 3 does come with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 then it will be a major upgrade over past Razr flip smartphones that have opted for Snapdragon 700 series chips. Previous reports suggest that the Moto Razr 3 will feature a larger 6.7-inch OLED screen as compared to the 6.2-inch screen from last year’s model.

    Motorola’s upcoming flip phone will get an updated 3-inch screen on the side. The Moto Razr 3 is also said to come with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The handset is touted to feature a 50 MP primary sensor and a 13 MP ultrawide lens with a 32 MP selfie camera.
    Tags: #Moto Razr #Motorola #Qualcomm Snapdragon #smartphones
    first published: Jun 17, 2022 05:49 pm
