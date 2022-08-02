Moto Razr 2022, Moto X30 Pro flagships launching today: How to watch the event, what to expect

Motorola is set to launch the first foldable smartphone with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip later today alongside the first smartphone with a 200 MP camera sensor. The Moto Razr 2022 and Moto X30 Pro are debuting in China later today.

The Moto Razr 2022 and Moto X30 Pro will launch in China on August 2 at 07:30 pm local time. You can watch the live stream of Motorola’s upcoming flagship event on its official Weibo handle. Motorola has confirmed several details about the Moto Razr 2022 and Moto X30 Pro ahead of their launch.

Moto X30 Pro Expected Specs

First off, the Moto X30 Pro will debut as the world’s first smartphone to feature a 200 MP main camera that uses a Samsung ISOCELL HP1 sensor. Motorola has also teased that the Moto X30 Pro will offer 35 mm, 50 mm and 85 mm equivalent focal lengths. The main camera here will be paired with two other camera sensors, presumably an ultrawide and telephoto lens.

The Moto X30 Pro will also be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The chipset could be paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The Moto X30 Pro is also expected to feature an OLED display with a 120Hz/144Hz refresh rate. The company also confirmed that the Moto X30 Pro will boast 125W GaN fast charging support.

Moto Razr 2022 Expected Specs

The Moto Razr 2022 will be the first of the Razr smartphones to use a flagship Snapdragon chip. The Razr 2022 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The Moto Razr 2022 will also feature a dual-camera setup on the back with a 50 MP primary sensor and a 13 MP ultrawide shooter. Motorola has also detailed the functionality of the outer display, which is touted to be the biggest on a Razr smartphone to date.