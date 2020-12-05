PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Moto g9 Power Launching In India On December 8 With 64 MP Camera And 6,000 MAh Battery

The phone was previously launched in global markets for EUR 200 (Roughly Rs 17,600), although we can expect it to debut in India’s sub-15K market.

Moneycontrol News
Dec 5, 2020 / 04:41 PM IST

Motorola recently launched the most affordable 5G phone in India in the form of the Moto G 5G. Now, the smartphone maker is set to unveil yet another budget handset in India’s sub-15K segment.

The Moto G9 Power is launching in India on December 8. A product page for the phone has popped up on Flipkart, confirming several specifications of the device. To recall, the Moto G9 Power is already available in markets such as Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia.

Moto G9 Power Specs

The Moto G9 Power packs a Snapdragon 662 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. The phone will also have 64GB of storage, which can be expanded up to 512GB via microSD card. The Flipkart listing confirms the massive 6,000 mAh battery on the device as well as the 20W fast charging support.

The Moto G9 Power will sport a large 6.8-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel, no high refresh rate here. The hole-punch camera cut out on the screen houses a 16 MP selfie shooter. On the back, a square shape camera module houses a 64 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro camera.

Close

Related stories

The Moto G9 Power will run on stock Android 10. The phone will arrive in Sophisticated Metallic Sage and Vivid Electric Violet colour options. While Motorola has not confirmed the price of the G9 Power, it has said it would debut at a never before seen price. The phone was previously launched in global markets for EUR 200 (Roughly Rs 17,600), although we can expect it to debut in India’s sub-15K market.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Motorola #smartphones
first published: Dec 5, 2020 04:41 pm

Must Listen

The Market Podcast | IT & Pharma to do better but leisure travel big contra bet for 2021: Sachin Shah

The Market Podcast | IT & Pharma to do better but leisure travel big contra bet for 2021: Sachin Shah

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.