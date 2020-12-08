PlusFinancial Times
Moto G9 Power launched in India with 64 MP camera, 6,000 mAh battery: Check price, specs and availability

The Moto G9 Power is priced at Rs 11,999 in India and is available in a sole 4GB/64GB configuration.

Carlsen Martin
Dec 8, 2020 / 03:09 PM IST

Motorola just unveiled a new budget phone in India. The Moto G9 Power is the latest addition to the company’s affordable G series. The G9 Power features a triple-camera setup, a massive display and battery, and excellent software.

Moto G9 Power Price in India

The Moto G9 Power is priced at Rs 11,999 in India and is available in a sole 4GB/64GB configuration. The handset arrives in Electric Violet and Metallic Sage colour options. The Moto G9 Power will go on sale through Flipkart from December 15.

Moto G9 Power Specifications

The handset is powered by the Snapdragon 662 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. The 64GB in-built storage is expandable up to 512GB via microSD card. The Moto G9 Power packs a 6,000 mAh battery with 20W fast charging support. The G9 Power runs on Android 10 with Motorola’s with My UX on top.

Close

The Moto G9 Power sports a 6.8-inch HD+ IPS panel with a hole-punch cutout. The camera cutout on the left houses a 16 MP selfie shooter with Motorola’s Quad Pixel technology. On the back, the G9 Power features a triple-camera setup, including a 64 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro camera.

Connectivity options on the handset include Wi-Fi 802.11ac, 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5.0, a USB-C port, a headphone jack, and more. The phone also features a rear-mounted fingerprint reader and an IP52 rating for splash resistance.
Carlsen Martin
TAGS: #Motorola #smartphones
first published: Dec 8, 2020 03:09 pm

