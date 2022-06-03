Moto G82 5G to be launched in India on June 7, will feature segment-first 50 MP camera with OIS

Motorola has teased the launch of its new G series smartphone in India which is to be unveiled on June 7. The Moto G82 5G follows the recent arrival of the Moto E32s in the country but unlike the budget E32s, the new handset is a mid-tier smartphone.

In a recent tweet, Motorola confirmed that the G82 5G will be launched in the country on June 7. The handset will be available on Flipkart, Reliance Digital and other major retail stores.

Motorola claims the G82 will be the first smartphone in the segment to feature a 50 MP camera with OIS. A dedicated landing page for the phone has been set up on Flipkart that reveals its key details

The other two camera sensors on the back will be an 8 MP ultrawide shooter and a dedicated macro unit. The company has also confirmed that the G82 will feature a Snapdragon 695 SoC and 13 5G bands. It will also pack a 5,000 mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.

The Moto G82 5G will sport a 6.6-inch pOLED FHD+ 10-bit colour display. The panel will feature a 120Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. The screen’s hole-punch camera cutout will house a 16 MP selfie camera. The phone runs Android 12 with Motorola’s near-stock Android skin on top.

Motorola has also confirmed that the G82 5G will be the slimmest and lightest phone in the segment, offering the thinnest bezels as well.

The handset, which has an IP52 water-repellent design, will be available in White Lily and Meteorite Gray colours.

While the Moto G82 5G price in India is yet to be revealed, the phone was unveiled in European markets in May with a price tag of EUR 329.99 (roughly Rs 26,550). In India, it could be priced closer to Rs 20,000, considering the Realme 9 Pro+ (Review) offers a 50 MP camera with OIS in the sub-25K space.