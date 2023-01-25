 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moto G73, Moto G53 5G smartphones launched with 120Hz Display, 50 MP Dual Cameras, 5,000 mAh Battery

Carlsen Martin
Jan 25, 2023 / 01:41 PM IST

Motorola launched two new mid-range smartphones in its G series in Europe. The Moto G53 and Moto G73 are the latest mid-tier 5G smartphone that are equipped with Qualcomm and MediaTek chipsets, respectively.

Moto G53, Moto G73 Price

The Moto G53 price in Europe is set at €300 (Roughly Rs 26,700) for the sole 8GB/256GB model. The Moto G73 price is set at €250 (Roughly Rs 22,250) for the sole 4GB/128GB variant. The Motorola G53 is offered in Ink Blue, Arctic Silver, and Pale Pink colours, while the Moto G73 comes in Lucent White and Midnight Blue finishes. The Moto G53 and Moto G73 are expected to launch in India in the coming months.

Moto G73 Specifications