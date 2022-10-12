Moto G72 with MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, 120Hz OLED Display to go on sale in India for the first time today

The Motorola G72 will go on sale in India for the first time through Flipkart later today. The Moto G72 recently debuted as the most premium 4G smartphone in the company’s line-up, arriving in the country with a MediaTek chipset, OLED display, large battery, and more.

Moto G72 Price in India

The Motorola G72 price in India is set at Rs 18,999 for the sole 6GB/128GB model. The Moto G72 goes on sale through Flipkart at 12:00 noon today. Consumers can avail a 10 percent discount through SBI Credit Card and Kotak Credit Card transactions. The Moto G72 was also recently unveiled in Europe with a price tag of €280 (Roughly Rs 22,400) in Germany.

Moto G72 Specifications

The Moto G72 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM. The phone also features 128G of storage. The Moto G72 runs near-stock Android 12 and features business-grade security with Motorola’s ThinkShield for mobile. Motorola has equipped with the G72 with a 5,000 mAh battery with a 33W TurboPower charger.

Motorola’s latest G series smartphone sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ pOLED display. The panel boasts a 120Hz refresh rate and a 576Hz touch sampling rate. The panel supports 100 percent DCI-P3 colours and HDR10+ with a peak brightness of 1,300 nits. The hole-punch cut-out on the screen houses a 16 MP selfie camera.

On the back, the Moto G72 opts for a triple-camera setup with a 108 MP Samsung HM6 sensor at the helm. The main camera is paired with an 8 MP ultrawide unit that doubles as a depth sensor and a 2 MP macro shooter. The Moto G72 also features Bluetooth 5.1, Dual-band Wi-Fi, an IP52 rating for splash resistance, an in-display fingerprint reader, and more.