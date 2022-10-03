English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Live: Nifty under pressure as global sell-off intensifies |
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Moto G72 launched in India with 120Hz pOLED display, MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, 108 MP triple cameras

    The Motorola G72 price in India is set at Rs 18,999 for the sole 6GB/128GB model.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 03, 2022 / 01:28 PM IST

    Motorola has officially launched a new G series smartphone in India. The Moto G72 is the company’s most premium 4G smartphone and arrives with a new MediaTek chipset, OLED display, large battery, and more.

    Moto G72 Price in India

    The Motorola G72 price in India is set at Rs 18,999 for the sole 6GB/128GB model. The Moto G72 will be available for purchase through Flipkart from October 12. The handset is available in Polar Blue and Meteorite Grey colour options.

    Moto G72 Specifications

    The Moto G72 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM. The phone also features 128G of storage. The Moto G72 runs near-stock Android 12 and features business-grade security with Motorola’s ThinkShield for mobile. Motorola has equipped with the G72 with a 5,000 mAh battery with a 33W TurboPower charger.

    Close

    Related stories

    Motorola’s latest G series smartphone sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ pOLED display. The panel boasts a 120Hz refresh rate and a 576Hz touch sampling rate. The panel supports 100 percent DCI-P3 colours and HDR10+ with a peak brightness of 1,300 nits. The hole-punch cut-out on the screen houses a 16 MP selfie camera.

    On the back, the Moto G72 opts for a triple-camera setup with a 108 MP Samsung HM6 sensor at the helm. The main camera is paired with an 8 MP ultrawide unit that doubles as a depth sensor and a 2 MP macro shooter. The Moto G72 also features Bluetooth 5.1, Dual-band Wi-Fi, an IP52 rating for splash resistance, an in-display fingerprint reader, and more.
    Invite your friends and family to sign up for MC Tech 3, our daily newsletter that breaks down the biggest tech and startup stories of the day

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #MediaTek #Motorola #smartphones
    first published: Oct 3, 2022 01:28 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.