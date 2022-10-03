Moto G72 launched in India with 120Hz pOLED display, MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, 108 MP triple cameras

Motorola has officially launched a new G series smartphone in India. The Moto G72 is the company’s most premium 4G smartphone and arrives with a new MediaTek chipset, OLED display, large battery, and more.

Moto G72 Price in India

The Motorola G72 price in India is set at Rs 18,999 for the sole 6GB/128GB model. The Moto G72 will be available for purchase through Flipkart from October 12. The handset is available in Polar Blue and Meteorite Grey colour options.

Moto G72 Specifications

The Moto G72 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM. The phone also features 128G of storage. The Moto G72 runs near-stock Android 12 and features business-grade security with Motorola’s ThinkShield for mobile. Motorola has equipped with the G72 with a 5,000 mAh battery with a 33W TurboPower charger.

Motorola’s latest G series smartphone sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ pOLED display. The panel boasts a 120Hz refresh rate and a 576Hz touch sampling rate. The panel supports 100 percent DCI-P3 colours and HDR10+ with a peak brightness of 1,300 nits. The hole-punch cut-out on the screen houses a 16 MP selfie camera.

On the back, the Moto G72 opts for a triple-camera setup with a 108 MP Samsung HM6 sensor at the helm. The main camera is paired with an 8 MP ultrawide unit that doubles as a depth sensor and a 2 MP macro shooter. The Moto G72 also features Bluetooth 5.1, Dual-band Wi-Fi, an IP52 rating for splash resistance, an in-display fingerprint reader, and more.