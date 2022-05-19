English
    Moto G71s 5G launched with 120Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 695 SoC, 5,000 mAh Battery

    The Moto G71s 5G is priced at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs 19,500) for the sole 8GB/128GB model

    Moneycontrol News
    May 19, 2022 / 02:07 PM IST

    The Moto G71s 5G has been unveiled in China and it comes with a Snapdragon chipset, a high refresh rate screen, a triple-camera setup, and a large battery. The Moto G71s 5G is an updated version of the Moto G71 5G launched in late 2021.

    Moto G71s 5G Price 

    The Motorola G71s 5G is priced at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs 19,500) for the sole 8GB/128GB model. There is no word whether the Moto G71s 5G will make its way to India anytime soon, as it is a marginally upgraded version of the Moto G71 5G.

    Moto G71s 5G Specifications 

    The Moto G71s 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The Moto G71s 5G sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The panel also supports a 120Hz refresh rate with 100 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut and support for DC dimming.

    The Moto G71s 5G packs a 5,000 mAh battery with fast-charging support. For optics, the Moto G71s 5G gets a triple-camera setup with a 50 MP primary sensor with OIS, an 8 MP ultrawide unit, and a 2 MP macro lens. On the front, the G71s 5G opts for a 16 MP selfie camera.

    The latest Motorola G series smartphone is equipped with stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos support. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, 5G, Bluetooth, wi-fi and GPS. The Moto G71s 5G is available in Star Black and Haoyue options.



    Tags: #Motorola #Qualcomm Snapdragon #smartphones #Snapdragon
    first published: May 19, 2022 02:07 pm
