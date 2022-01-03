MARKET NEWS

Moto G71 launch in India could take place in the next couple of weeks: Check Expected Price, Specifications

The Moto G71 could be priced anywhere between Rs 19,000 and Rs 22,000 in India.

Moneycontrol News
January 03, 2022 / 02:36 PM IST

The Moto G71 might make its debut in India soon. Last year, Motorola launched the Moto G31 and Moto G51 5G in the country, although the Moto G41 and G71 were left out. Now, Motorola might be preparing to unveil the Moto G71 in India.

According to tipster Yogesh Brar, the Moto G71 could be arriving during the second week of January with the aim to “jump on the January launch window.”

The Moto G71 was unveiled earlier this year alongside the Moto G31, Moto G41, and Moto G51 5G. Additionally, Motorola also launched two of the above-mentioned G series phones in India including the G31 and G51 5G.

Moto G71 Expected Price in India

The Moto G71 was unveiled with a EUR 299.99 (Roughly Rs 25,200) price tag, which suggests that the phone will be priced somewhere between Rs 19,000 and Rs 22,000. For comparison, the Moto G51 5G launched for Rs 14,999 in India, roughly Rs 4,000 less than its price in Europe. The Moto G71 could also be a replacement for last year’s Moto G 5G, which debuted for Rs 20,999 in India.

Moto G71 Specifications 

The Moto G71 is powered by a Snapdragon 695 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The 5G chip offers sub-6GHz connectivity. The Moto G71 also packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. The device sports a 6.4-inch FHD+ OLED display, although the refresh rate is limited to 60Hz.

On the back, the G71 5G opts for a triple-camera setup with a 50 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2 MP macro unit. On the front, the hole-punch cut-out houses a 16 MP selfie camera. The handset is offered in Neptune Green, Arctic Blue, and Iron Black colours.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Motorola #smartphones
first published: Jan 3, 2022 02:36 pm

