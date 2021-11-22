Moto G71 5G, G51 5G, G31 may hit Indian markets soon, show up on certification website

Motorola dropped the Moto G71, G51, G41, and G31 last week alongside the Moto G200. While Motorola didn’t provide an official launch date, it did note that the new Moto G series phones would arrive in India soon. However, it might be sooner rather than later, if tipster Yash is to be believed.



Motorola could be launching recently launched G series smartphones (globally) in India soon. Some of them are -

G71 5g - XT2169

G51 5g - XT2171

G31 - XT2173

Specs -> https://t.co/19IZrvTY3q#Motorola#MotoG715g#MotoG515g#MotoG31pic.twitter.com/nYbKxAXUhA — Yash (@i_hsay) November 19, 2021

According to tipster Yash (@i_hsay), the Moto G71 5G, Moto G51 5G, and Moto G31 have already been listed on the BIS certification website, hinting at an imminent launch.

The Moto G71 5G has been listed with model number XT2169, while the Moto G51 and Moto G31 have been listed with model numbers XT2171 and XT2173, respectively. It is worth noting that the Moto G41 or Moto G200 haven't been listed on the site. Since the phones have been revealed in Europe, their specifications have been confirmed.

Motorola is also expected to announce a next-gen flagship smartphone powered by the Snapdragon 898 SoC sometime next month. The phone will likely use the Motorola Edge X or Motorola Edge 30 Ultra moniker.

