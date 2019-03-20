Moto G7 to launch in India on March 25: Specs, features, expected price

After debuting in Brazil earlier this year, Motorola G7 is all set to launch in India soon. The company recently teased a poster which reveals the device will be launched on March 25. Moto G7 succeeds last year’s Moto G6 which had features like 3D curved glass design, dual-camera setup, among others.

The smartphone is part of Moto’s G7 series which include models such as Moto G7 Plus, Moto G7 Power and Moto G7 Play. Upon launch, Motorola G7 will join Moto G7 Power which has already been launched in India at a price of Rs 13,999.

Moto G7 specifications

There is little to speculate about the specifications as the smartphone is already available in other markets. The device sports a large 6.24-inch Max Vision notch display with FHD+ resolution of 1080*2270 pixels, and an aspect ratio of 19:9. The glass-back device weighs 172 grams and measures 157mm x 75.3mm x 8 mm.

At heart, the device comes with an octa-core Snapdragon 632 CPU with clock rate of 1.8 GHz which is backed by 4 GB RAM. The device comes with 64GB onboard storage which can be further expanded to 512GB via a dedicated microSD slot. The smartphone has an Adreno 506 GPU for graphics processing.

Moto G7 sports dual-camera setup at the rear with 12MP primary sensor with an aperture of f/1.8 and a secondary 5MP depth sensor lens with aperture of f/2.2. The camera come with LED Flash, HDR, PDAF, gyro-EIS among other features. At the front, it houses an 8MP lens for selfies and video conferencing.

The device runs on Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box and comes powered by a 3,000 mAh battery which supports 15W fast charging technology. Connectivity features include 4G VoLTE, dual band Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 4.2 with A2DP and aptX, GPS, NFC, Type-C 2.0 USB, FM Radio, etc.

The device comes in Ceramic Black and Clear White paint jobs and is expected to debut at about Rs 22,000 in the country.