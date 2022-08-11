English
    Moto G62 launched in India with Snapdragon 695 SoC, 120Hz Display, 50 MP Triple Cameras

    The Moto G62 price in India is set at Rs 17,999 for the base 6GB/128GB model and Rs 19,999 for the top-end 8GB/128GB variant.

    August 11, 2022 / 06:12 PM IST

    Motorola has unveiled a new budget 5G smartphone in its G series in India. The Moto G62 was unveiled in European markets earlier this year and is now making its way to India. However, Motorola has upgraded the chipset on the Moto G62 in India.

    Moto G62 Price India

    The Moto G62 price in India is set at Rs 17,999 for the base 6GB/128GB model and Rs 19,999 for the top-end 8GB/128GB variant. The Moto G62 is available in Midnight Gray and Frosted Blue colour options. The phone will go on sale in India through Flipkart on August 19.

    Moto G62 Specs

    The Moto G62 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage that is expandable through a microSD card slot. The chip uses the Adreno 619 GPU and X51 5G modem. The Moto G62 5G packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 20W fast-charging support.

    The Moto G62 5G sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen has a hole-punch camera that houses a 16 MP shooter. On the back, the Moto G62 5G also gets three cameras on the back that includes a 50 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide unit, and a Macro Vision camera.

    Motorola’s latest affordable 5G smartphone also comes with stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. The handset ships with Android 12 and boasts a water-repellent design. The Moto G62 also features 4G LTE, 5G, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, a side-mounted fingerprint reader, and a headphone jack.
    first published: Aug 11, 2022 06:12 pm
