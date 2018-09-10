Moto G6 Plus with 6GB RAM, dual-camera, SD 630 CPU launched in India; price, specs, offers

Motorola is extending the list of G6 series devices and has launched the all new Moto G6 Plus in India. It is the most powerful smartphone in the series which consists of others such as Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play. The 5.9 inch-display device is priced at Rs 22,499.

The device can be bought online from Amazon.in and from Moto Hubs and other retail stores across the country. As part of the launch, the company is offering Rs 3,000 discount to users buying it from Paytm Mall. Reliance Jio subscribers can also avail cashback of Rs 4,450 on a recharge of either Rs 198 or Rs 299.

Amazon offers a No Cost EMI option on purchasing the device through major credit cards such as ICICI Bank, SBI, HSBC Bank, HDFC Bank, YES Bank, among others. Users can also avail the exchange offer on the website with a maximum available discount of Rs 6,482.

Moto G6 Plus specifications

Moto G6 Plus comes with a full-HD+ 5.93-inch IPS display with 18:9 Max Vision aspect ratio and a resolution of 1080*2160p. The device sports an aluminium frame with 3D glass design at the back. It measures 161mm x 75.5mm x 8mm weighing 168 grams and is available in Indigo Black colour.

The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SoC clocked at 2.2 GHz and an Adreno 508 GPU. The device comes with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage which can be further expanded to 256 GB using microSD card. The gadget runs on Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box and will soon be getting Android 9.0 Pie update soon. As a security feature, the phone has a multi-function fingerprint reader at the front which can be used to lock as well as unlock the device with a single touch.

For optics, Moto G6 Plus comes with a dual rear camera setup with a 12MP primary camera with a 5MP depth sensor. The cameras have aperture rates of f/1.7 and f/2.2, respectively. Apart from features such as Landmark recognition, object recognition, portrait mode, face filters, panorama mode the rear cameras are capable of capturing videos at 4K Ultra HD resolution. At the front, the device sports a 16MP sensor with a low light mode. The device features dual-tone, dual-lens LED flash on the back along with a selfie flash in front.

The 4G LTE device has other connectivity features such as dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, FM Radio, 3.5mm audio jack, GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS among others. The Moto G6 Plus draws its power from a 3,200mAh battery which supports TurboPower, which is Motorola’s version of a fast charging feature.