Moto G52 with Snapdragon 680 SoC, pOLED display launched in India; check price, specifications

Motorola has launched its new budget smartphone, Moto G52 in India. The phone is a Flipkart exclusive online, and will be available offline at authorised retailers.

The phone will come in two variants - 4GB RAM + 64GB Internal memory and 6GB + 128GB. Motorola has priced the 4GB + 64GB variant at Rs 14,499 and the 6GB + 128GB variant at Rs 15,499.

As an introductory offer, both variants will receive a Rs 1,000 discount for customers using HDFC Credit Cards or EMI. There are also offers worth Rs 2,549 from Reliance Jio, which includes Rs 2,000 cashback on recharge and Rs 549 off on annual subscriptions for ZEE 5. Flipkart will have exchange offers for the phone, and various EMI options as well.

The Moto G52 will be available in India starting 12 noon on May 27.

Moto G52 Specifications

The Moto G52 has a 6.6-inch, full HD, pOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Motorola says the display has a 360Hz touch sampling rate and covers the DCI-P3 colour gamut.

Inside, the phone has Qualcomm's Snapdragon 680 SoC, paired with the Adreno 610 GPU and up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM. Internal storage options top out at 128GB with an additional 1TB of external storage through a microSD card.

The phone uses nearly-stock Android 12 as the user interface. On the back of the phone is a triple-camera module, with a primary 50-megapixel sensor, secondary 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel snapper with an f/2.4 lens. On the front, is a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

The G52 supports 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac and Bluetooth 5.0. It also has a side-mounted fingerprint reader and a 3.5mm headphone port.