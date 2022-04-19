Moto G52 India launch set to take place on April 25: Check Expected Price, Specifications

Motorola is launching the Moto G52 in India next week. The Lenovo-owned company is revealing the Moto G52 in India on April 25. The Moto G52 recently made its debut in Europe and is now coming to India.

Motorola has set up a teaser page for the G52 on Flipkart. The page shows the Moto G52 in White and Black colours. Flipkart’s teaser page also reveals that the Moto G52 will weigh 169 grams and boast a thickness of only 7.99mm.

The Flipkart page also confirms that the Moto G52 will sport a pOLED display with a hole-punch camera cutout and slim bezels. The Moto G52 fetched a starting price of EUR 249 (Roughly Rs 20,600) in Europe. You can expect the Moto G52’s price in India to fall in the sub-20K segment.

The Moto G52 is powered by the Snapdragon 680 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. The phone comes with 128GB of storage that is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card slot. The Moto G52 runs on Android 12 with the near-stock My UX skin on top. It packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 30W TurboPower charging support.

The Moto G52 sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, although the Indian model will use a pOLED panel. For optics, the Moto G52 gets a 50 MP primary sensor paired with an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2 MP macro unit. On the front, the phone opts for a 16 MP selfie camera.