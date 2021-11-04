MARKET NEWS

Moto G51 with Snapdragon 480+ SoC, 120Hz Display, 5,000 mAh Battery Launched: All you need to know

The Moto G51 is priced at CNY 1,499 (Roughly Rs 17,500) in China for the sole 8GB/128GB model.

Moneycontrol News
November 04, 2021 / 12:54 PM IST

Motorola recently dropped the first smartphone with the new budget Snapdragon 480+ chipset in China. The Moto G51 is an affordable 5G phone with a high refresh rate panel, stereo speakers, a large battery, and a triple-camera setup.

Moto G51 Price 

The Moto G51 is priced at CNY 1,499 (Roughly Rs 17,500) in China for the sole 8GB/128GB model. The device is available in gradient blue and grey colour options. As of now, there is no information about the international availability of the Moto G51.

Moto G51 Specs 

The Moto G51 is powered by the Snapdragon 480+ SoC, a budget 5G chipset. The device comes with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage, 3GB of which can be used as virtual RAM. The handset also sports a 6.8-inch LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The Moto G51 packs a 5,000 mAh battery and comes with 10W charging support.

For optics, the Moto G51 features a triple-camera setup with a 50 MP primary sensor. The other two sensors include an 8 MP ultrawide shooter and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, the hole-punch cutout houses a 13 MP selfie camera.

Connectivity options on the Moto G51 include 5G, 4G, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, and more. The handset runs on MYUI 2.0 based on Android 11. Lastly, the Moto G51 features a rear-mounted fingerprint reader and stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos.
Tags: #Motorola #smartphones
first published: Nov 4, 2021 12:54 pm

