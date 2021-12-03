MARKET NEWS

English
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Moto G51 likely to be launched in India on December 10: All you need to know

We expect the Moto G51 to be priced anywhere between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000 in India.

Moneycontrol News
December 03, 2021 / 03:43 PM IST

Earlier this week, Motorola launched the Moto G31 in India. Now, the Moto G51 might be on its way. The Moto G51 could be unveiled in India as early as December 10. The Moto G51 is a budget 5G smartphone that was previously unveiled in Europe alongside other affordable G series smartphones and the Moto G200.

According to tipster Mukul Sharma, the Moto G51 is arriving in India on December 10. Sharma also notes that the phone will be a “true 5G phone with 12 5G bands”.

Moto G51 Expected Price in India 

The Moto G51 featured a starting price of EUR 229.99 (roughly Rs 19,350) when it was unveiled in Europe. We expect the Moto G51 to be priced anywhere between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000 in India. Since the phones have already launched in other regions, we already know the specs of the G51.

Moto G51 Specifications 

Close

The Moto G51 also features a 5G chipset in the form of the Snapdragon 480+ SoC, which is an overclocked version of the Snapdragon 480+ chip. The phone packs the same 5,000 mAh battery but charging maxes out at 10W. The Moto G51 sports a 6.8-inch FHD+ LCD panel, although it boasts a 120Hz refresh rate.

On the back, the G51 5G opts for a triple-camera setup with a 50 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2 MP macro unit. Additionally, you get a 13 MP selfie camera on the front. The device is offered in Bright Silver, Indigo Blue, and Aqua Blue colour options.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Motorola #smartphones
first published: Dec 3, 2021 03:43 pm

