Moto G51 5G price in India revealed, tipped to be the cheapest 5G phone by the company: Report

The Moto G51 was recently unveiled as the world’s first smartphone to use the Snapdragon 480+ mobile platform. Now, the company is gearing up to launch the Moto G51 5G in India, with recent rumours suggesting that the handset could arrive as early as next month.

According to a recent report by 91mobiles, the Moto G51 5G’s price in India is expected to start from Rs 19,999, making it the first Moto G series 5G phone to be priced under Rs 20,000 in the country. To recall, both the Moto G 5G and Moto Edge 20 Fusion featured a launch price slightly above the 20K mark.

The Moto G51 5G is not the only G series phone tipped to debut in India. Other reports suggest that the Moto G200, Moto G71 5G, and Moto G31 will also arrive in India later this month. The Moto G51 5G is set to launch in the country in Indigo Blue and Bright Silver colour options.

Moto G51 5G Specifications

The Moto G51 also features a 5G chipset in the form of the Snapdragon 480+ SoC, which is an overclocked version of the Snapdragon 480 chip. The phone packs the same 5,000 mAh battery but charging maxes out at 10W. The Moto G51 sports a 6.8-inch FHD+ LCD panel, although it boasts a 120Hz refresh rate.

For optics, the Moto G51 5G gets the same triple-camera setup as the G71. However, the front camera here has been downgraded to a 13 MP sensor. The device is offered in Bright Silver, Indigo Blue, and Aqua Blue colour options.