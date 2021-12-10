Moto G51 5G launched in India to take on Redmi Note 11T 5G, Poco M3 Pro 5G

Moto G51 5G price in India is set at Rs 14,999.

Moto G51 5G launched in India is the company’s most affordable 5G smartphone. The device, which has been launched as a smartphone under Rs 15,000 in India, comes with Qualcomm’s recently launched Snapdragon 480+ SoC. The 5G processor comes with improved performance over the 4G version of Snapdragon 480 SoC.

Moto G51 5G price in India

Moto G51 5G price in India is set at Rs 14,999. The device comes in a single 4GB RAM variant and is clubbed with 64GB of internal storage. Customers can choose between two colour options - Indigo Blue, Bright Silver.

The budget smartphone under Rs 15,000 goes on sale starting December 16 via Flipkart.

Moto G51 5G specifications and features

Moto G51 5G features a 6.8-inch LCD with a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The device has a hole-punch cutout for the front camera. It comes with a 120Hz refresh rate support as well.

Under the hood, there is a Snapdragon 480+ chip. It comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The phone packs a 5000 mAh battery with 20W fast charging support via USB Type-C.

The phone has a triple-camera setup on the back. It has a 50MP primary camera and an 8MP ultrawide sensor. The phone also has a 2MP macro camera. It comes with a 13MP front camera sensor. It runs Android 11-based MyUX out of the box.