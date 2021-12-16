Moto G51 5G goes on sale in India today via Flipkart: Check price, specifications

Moto G51 5G price in India is set at Rs 14,999.

Moto G51 5G sale starts today in India at 12 pm via Flipkart. The budget smartphone under Rs 15,000 was launched earlier this month as Motorola’s most affordable 5G smartphone in India. The device competes with the likes of Redmi Note 11T 5G, Poco M3 Pro 5G, Realme 8 5G, and other 5G smartphones under Rs 15,000 in India.

Moto G51 5G price in India

Moto G51 5G price in India is Rs 14,999. For the price, users get 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The device comes in two colour choices - Indigo Blue, Bright Silver.

Moto G51 specifications and features

Moto G51 5G specifications include a Snapdragon 480+ SoC, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The device comes with an option to increase the memory via a microSD card. It packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 20W fast-charging support via USB Type-C.

On the back, there is a triple-camera setup. Moto G51 5G features a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide sensor and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies, there is a 13MP front camera sensor. It runs Android 11-based MyUX out of the box.

At the front, the device has a 6.8-inch LCD with Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. It has a hole-punch cutout for the front camera. The Moto G51 5G comes with a 120Hz refresh rate support as well.