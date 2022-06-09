Moto G42 launched with Snapdragon 680 SoC, OLED display, 5,000 mAh battery

Motorola recently announced a new budget 5G smartphone in the form of the Moto G62 5G. However, the Moto G62 5G was accompanied by an affordable 4G handset, the Moto G42.

The Motorola G42 price is yet to be revealed but it will be available for purchase in Brazil in the coming days. Additionally, the Moto G42 will also hit Europe, Latin America, Asia, India, and Middle Eastern markets in the coming weeks. We will update this story with the price of the Moto G42 once it is revealed.

Moto G42 Specifications

However, the addition of the Snapdragon 680 chipset does suggest that the Moto G42 price in India could fall in the country’s sub-15K segment. The Moto G62 5G packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 20W fast-charging support. The handset ships with Android 12 with the My UX skin on top.

The Moto G42 sports a 6.4-inch FHD+ OLED display with a standard 60Hz refresh rate. The screen features a Night Light mode to keep your eyes protected with SGS-certified low blue light emission. The Moto G42 comes with dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

For optics, the G42 bags a triple-camera setup on the back with a 50 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide unit that doubles as a depth sensor, and a Macro Vision camera. Motorola has confirmed the specifications of the selfie camera, but we expect it to be the same 16 MP unit found on the Moto G62 5G.