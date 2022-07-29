Moto G32 launched with Snapdragon 680 SoC, 90Hz Display, 5,000 mAh Battery

Motorola has launched a new budget smartphone in its G series. The Moto G32 has arrived in select European markets and will later make its way into India and Latin America.

Moto G32 Price

The Moto G32 is priced at EUR 230 (roughly Rs 18,650) for the sole 4GB/128GB model. The Motorola G32 is expected to launch in India soon, though no date has been announced. The Moto G32 is offered in Rose Gold, Satin Silver, and Mineral Grey colours.

Moto G32 Specs

The Moto G32 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. The phone also features 128GB of expandable storage. The Moto G32 packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 30W TurboPower charging support. The handset runs on Android 12 with Motorola’s near-stock MyUX skin on top.

The Moto G32 sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a hole-punch camera cutout. The G32’s screen also opts for a 90Hz refresh rate and a 405 ppi pixel density. For optics, the G32 boasts a triple-camera setup on the back that includes a 50 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2 MP macro unit.

On the front, the G32 gets a 16 MP selfie camera with a Quad Bayer filter. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, wi-fi, Bluetooth, NFC, a USB-C port, and more.

The Moto G32 has dual stereo speakers with a headphone jack. The phone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint reader and a water-repellent design.