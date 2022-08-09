English
    Moto G32 Launched in India with Snapdragon 680 SoC, 90Hz Display, 5,000 mAh Battery

    The Moto G32 price in India is set at Rs 12,999 for the sole 4GB/64GB model.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 09, 2022 / 03:00 PM IST

    Motorola has officially unveiled a new budget smartphone in its G series in India. The Moto G32 is an affordable 4G smartphone that debuts in India’s sub-15K segment. The Moto G32 was previously unveiled was unveiled in Europe late last month.

    Moto G32 Price India

    The Moto G32 price in India is set at Rs 12,999 for the sole 4GB/64GB model. However, consumers can avail of a discount of Rs 1,250 on EMI and non-EMI transactions using an HDFC credit card. The Motorola G32 will go on sale through Flipkart on August 16.

    Moto G32 Specs

    The Moto G32 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. The phone also features 128GB of expandable storage. The Moto G32 packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 30W TurboPower charging support. The handset runs on Android 12 with Motorola’s near-stock MyUX skin on top.

    The Moto G32 sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a hole-punch camera cutout. The G32’s screen also opts for a 90Hz refresh rate and a 405 ppi pixel density. For optics, the G32 boasts a triple-camera setup on the back that includes a 50 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2 MP macro unit.

    On the front, the G32 gets a 16 MP selfie camera with a Quad Bayer filter. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, wi-fi, Bluetooth, NFC, a USB-C port, and more. The Moto G32 has dual stereo speakers with a headphone jack. The phone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint reader and a water-repellent design. The Moto G32 is available in Satin Silver and Mineral Grey colours.
