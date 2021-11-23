Moto G31 India price, launch date leaked; could be a new budget smartphone under Rs 15,000

Moto G31 India launch date has leaked. According to a new leak, the upcoming Motorola smartphone will launch in India on November 29. A separate report from 91Mobiles has also leaked the Motorola G31 price in India.



[Exclusive] #MotoG31 will be the first Moto G series phone in India to come with an AMOLED HiD display, a special "Made for India 50MP Quad Function Cam", and Motorola's proprietary security solution ThinkShield for mobile.

Starting with the Moto G31 launch date in India, tipster Mukul Sharma claims that the budget smartphone will debut on November 29. The company is yet to confirm the official launch date of Moto G31 in India. The Indian variant of the device is said to feature a 50MP “quad-function camera.” The ultrawide camera is likely to double up as a macro camera in this case.

Another report by 91Mobiles also reveals the Moto G31 India pricing details. Citing tipster Yogesh Brar, the report claims that the Moto G31 price in India will be Rs 13,499 for the base 4GB + 64GB variant. There is no word on whether the company will launch another storage option for the device in India.

Moto G31 specifications

The Moto G31 features a 6.4-inch FHD+ OLED panel with a 60Hz refresh rate. It has a hole-punch display and runs Android 11 out of the box. The phone sports a triple-camera setup on the back with a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies, there is a 13MP front camera.

Under the hood, the G31 features a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset. It packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging support. The device is also IPX2-rated for splash resistance. It gets a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock support.