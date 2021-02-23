Moto G30 and Moto G10 reportedly launching in India in March

Motorola recently launched the G30 and G10 smartphones in the European markets. The Moto G30 and G10 are budget smartphones that are expected to debut in India’s sub-15K segment. A known Indian tipster claims that the new Moto G30 and Moto G10 will be arriving in India in March.



[Exclusive] in all likelihood, Motorola will launch its Moto G10 and Moto G30 devices in India in March.

The launch could very well happen in the first week if things go as planned.

Feel free to retweet.#Motorola#MotoG10#MotoG30

— Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) February 22, 2021

According to Tipster Mukul Sharma, the launch event for the two phones will take place in March, as early as the first week, although Motorola is yet to make an official announcement.

The Moto G30’s starts from EUR 180 (Roughly Rs 15,900), while the Moto G10 has a starting price of EUR 150 (Roughly Rs 13,300). The Moto G10 is available in Aurora Grey and Iridescent Pearl, while the Moto G30 launched in Pastel Sky and Phantom Black colour options. We expect the Moto G30 to debut in India’s sub-15K segment and the Moto G10 to fall in the 10K mark.

Moto G30, Moto G10 Specifications

The Moto G30 is powered by a Snapdragon 662 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 20W fast-charging support. Motorola has equipped the device with a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. For optics, the Moto G30 gets a quad-camera setup with a 64 MP, f/1.7 primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro camera. The waterdrop notch on the front houses a 16 MP selfie shooter.

The Moto G10 is equipped with a Snapdragon 460 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The Moto G10 features a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD panel with a standard 60Hz refresh rate. The phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging support. The G10 gets a 48 MP primary camera sensor with an f/1.7 aperture, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro camera. The Moto G10 houses an 8 MP selfie camera in its waterdrop notch.