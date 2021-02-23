English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Moto G30 and Moto G10 reportedly launching in India in March

The Moto G30 and G10 are budget smartphones that are expected to debut in India’s sub-15K segment.

Moneycontrol News
February 23, 2021 / 07:26 PM IST

Motorola recently launched the G30 and G10 smartphones in the European markets. The Moto G30 and G10 are budget smartphones that are expected to debut in India’s sub-15K segment. A known Indian tipster claims that the new Moto G30 and Moto G10 will be arriving in India in March.

According to Tipster Mukul Sharma, the launch event for the two phones will take place in March, as early as the first week, although Motorola is yet to make an official announcement.

The Moto G30’s starts from EUR 180 (Roughly Rs 15,900), while the Moto G10 has a starting price of EUR 150 (Roughly Rs 13,300). The Moto G10 is available in Aurora Grey and Iridescent Pearl, while the Moto G30 launched in Pastel Sky and Phantom Black colour options. We expect the Moto G30 to debut in India’s sub-15K segment and the Moto G10 to fall in the 10K mark.

Moto G30, Moto G10 Specifications 

The Moto G30 is powered by a Snapdragon 662 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 20W fast-charging support. Motorola has equipped the device with a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. For optics, the Moto G30 gets a quad-camera setup with a 64 MP, f/1.7 primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro camera. The waterdrop notch on the front houses a 16 MP selfie shooter.

The Moto G10 is equipped with a Snapdragon 460 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The Moto G10 features a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD panel with a standard 60Hz refresh rate. The phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging support. The G10 gets a 48 MP primary camera sensor with an f/1.7 aperture, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro camera. The Moto G10 houses an 8 MP selfie camera in its waterdrop notch.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Motorola #smartphones
first published: Feb 23, 2021 07:26 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India's COVID-19 active caseload falls below 1.5 lakh; Maharashtra's Amaravati goes into a week-long lockdown

Coronavirus Essential | India's COVID-19 active caseload falls below 1.5 lakh; Maharashtra's Amaravati goes into a week-long lockdown

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.