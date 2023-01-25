 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTechnology

Moto G23, Moto G13 affordable smartphones launched with MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 90Hz Display, 50 MP Triple Cameras

Carlsen Martin
Jan 25, 2023 / 02:06 PM IST

The Moto G23 price is set at €200 (roughly Rs 17,600) for the sole 4GB/128GB model. The Moto G13 price is set at €180 (roughly Rs 16,050) for the sole 4GB/128GB configuration.

Motorola recently dropped three new budget smartphones in Europe. The Moto G13 and Moto G23 are affordable smartphones that debuted alongside the mid-tier Moto G73 and Moto G53.

Moto G23, Moto G13 Price

The Moto G23 price is set at €200 (roughly Rs 17,600) for the sole 4GB/128GB model. The Moto G13 price is set at €180 (roughly Rs 16,050) for the sole 4GB/128GB configuration.

Moto G23, Moto G13 Availability