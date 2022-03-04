English
    Moto G22 launched as a new budget smartphone with 90Hz display, 50MP quad-camera setup

    Moto G22 price is set at EUR 169.99 (roughly Rs 14,300).

    Moneycontrol News
    March 04, 2022 / 11:32 AM IST
    Moto G22 launch in India could take place later this year.

    Moto G22 launched in Europe is a new budget offering from the Lenovo-owned sub-brand. The budget smartphone is expected to launch in India in the coming days. Moto G22 specifications include MediaTek Helio G37 SoC and 4GB of RAM.

    Moto G22 price 

    Moto G22 price is set at EUR 169.99 (roughly Rs 14,300). The device comes in a single 4GB RAM option with 64GB of internal storage. It will come in three colour options - Pearl White, Cosmic Black, Iceberg Blue.

    Moto G22 specifications 

    Moto G22 features a 6.5-inch display. It has an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The screen supports a 90Hz high refresh rate display and sports a hole-punch cutout at the top centre for the front camera.

    On the back, there is a quad-camera setup. The Moto G22 camera setup features a 50MP main camera sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. The device also features an 8MP ultrawide camera along with two 2MP sensors for depth mapping and macro photography. Users also get a 16MP front camera sensor.

    The phone has a MediaTek Helio G37 SoC under the hood. It comes with a 5000 mAh battery with support for 10W charging via USB Type-C. The phone runs Android 12-based MyUX out of the box.
