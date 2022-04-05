Moto G22 launch in India set to take place on April 8: Check expected price, specifications

Moto G22 launch in India is confirmed to take place on April 8. The new budget smartphone in India will compete against the Redmi Note 10, Realme 9i and other smartphones under Rs 15,000 in India. Moto G22 price in India will be announced at the event on April 8. The device is confirmed to be available for purchase via Flipkart.

Motorola has already launched the device in international markets. The smartphone is confirmed to be available for purchase in India with the same set of specifications. A Flipkart listing has listed all the key Motorola Moto G22 specifications ahead of the launch. The phone will launch in Blue and Black colours.

On the back, there is a quad-camera setup. The Moto G22 camera setup includes a 50MP main camera sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and an 8MP ultrawide camera. It also has two 2MP sensors for depth mapping and macro photography. Users also get a 16MP front camera sensor.

At the front, there is a 6.5-inch display. It has an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The screen supports a 90Hz high refresh rate display and sports a hole-punch cutout at the top centre for the front camera. The phone draws power from a MediaTek Helio G37 SoC under the hood. It comes with a 5000 mAh battery with support for 10W charging via USB Type-C. The phone runs Android 12-based MyUX out of the box.