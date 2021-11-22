MARKET NEWS

Moto G200 India launch date rumoured for Nov 30: Check expected price, specs

Motorola Moto G200 price in India could be set around Rs 40,000, making it the most affordable smartphone with a Snapdragon 888+ SoC.

November 22, 2021 / 03:10 PM IST

Moto G200 India launch date has been tipped. The new Motorola smartphone is rumoured to launch on November 30 in India. Motorola has not confirmed the Moto G200 launch date in India at the time of writing this. However, tipster GadgetsData claims that the flagship smartphone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ will launch in India on November 30. It is best to take the leaked date with a pinch of salt until officially confirmed.

The Moto G200 was launched earlier this month in Europe. It comes in two storage configurations with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The base model is priced at €449.99 (roughly Rs 37,800). If launched, we can expect the Moto G200 price in India to be around Rs 40,000. The phone has been launched in Glacier Green, Stellar Blue colours in the European market.

Moto G200 specifications

The USP of the Motorola Moto G200 is its performance unit. The phone draws power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ SoC under the hood. Currently, the Vivo X70 Pro+ (Review) is the only smartphone in India to feature the flagship Qualcomm chipset. The Motorola smartphone is packed with 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage and a 5000 mAh battery. The phone supports 33W wired fast charging via USB Type-C.

It sports a 6.8-inch IPS LCD with a 144Hz refresh rate. It sports a hole-punch cutout at the top centre for the 16MP front camera. The display also supports the DCI-P3 colour gamut and HDR10. The device has a triple-camera setup on the back with a 108MP primary camera. It is accompanied by an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP depth sensor. The device runs Android 11 out of the box.
Tags: #Motorola #smartphones
first published: Nov 22, 2021 03:10 pm

