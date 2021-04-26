Moto G20 with 90Hz Display, 5,000 mAh battery, Unisoc T700 octa-core SoC launched: All you need to know

Motorola recently announced a new member in its G series. The new Moto G20 is an entry-level smartphone with a Unisoc chip, a high-refresh-rate display, and a sizeable battery.

Moto G20 Price

The Moto G20’s price is set at €149 (Roughly Rs 13,500) for the sole 4GB/64GB model. The device comes in Breeze Blue and Flamingo Pink colour options. The phone is scheduled to go on sale in Europe later this week.

Moto G20 Specs

The Moto G20 is powered by the Unisoc T700 eight-core chipset. The chip boasts two Cortex A-75 cores, six Cortex-A55 cores, and a Mali G52 GPU. The phone comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage that is expandable via a microSD card.

The Moto G20 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen also boasts a 90Hz refresh rate with a waterdrop notch housing the 13 MP selfie camera. On the back, the Moto G20 opts for a quad-camera setup that includes a 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro unit.

Additionally, the fingerprint reader on the back features the Motorola logo. The Moto G20 packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging support. In terms of software, the phone features the latest Android 11 with Motorola’s My UX skin on top. The phone also comes with an IP52 rating for splash resistance and a dedicated Google Assistant button.