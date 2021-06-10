MARKET NEWS

Moto G Stylus 5G announced with Snapdragon 480 5G SoC, 5,000 mAh Battery: Everything you need to know

The Moto G Stylus 5G is priced at $399 (Roughly Rs 29,150) in the US.

Moneycontrol News
June 10, 2021 / 01:08 PM IST
The new Moto G Stylus is an entry-level 5G smartphone powered by the Snapdragon 480 SoC

Earlier in 2021, Motorola took the lid off the Moto G Stylus (2021). Like its predecessor, the Moto G Stylus (2021) aimed to bring stylus support to a budget smartphone. Now, Motorola is introducing a new version of its 2021 Stylus with 5G support. The Moto G Stylus 5G arrives as a budget 5G phone with stylus support.

Moto G Stylus 5G Price

The Moto G Stylus 5G is priced at $399 (Roughly Rs 29,150) in the US. The phone is available in a single Cosmic Emerald colour option. The phone will be available in the US on June 14, although there is no word on international availability.

Moto G Stylus 5G Specifications

The new Moto G Stylus is an entry-level 5G smartphone powered by the Snapdragon 480 SoC and paired with 6GB of RAM. The phone offers 256GB of internal storage that is expandable up to 1TB. The handset packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging support via a USB Type-C port.

The Moto G Stylus 5G sports a 6.8-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with stylus support. The screen features a pixel density of 386 ppi and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The display’s hole-punch notch houses a 16 MP, f/2.2 selfie camera.

On the back, the Moto G Stylus 5G gets a quad-camera setup with a 48 MP, f/1.7 primary sensor. The main camera is paired with an 8MP ultrawide shooter, a 5 MP macro unit, and a 2 MP depth sensor. The phone also has a fingerprint reader on the back.

The Moto G Stylus 5G runs Android 11 with My UX on top. Connectivity options on the phone include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, and more. The new G Stylus has a plastic body with a water repellent design.
TAGS: #Motorola #smartphones
first published: Jun 10, 2021 01:08 pm

