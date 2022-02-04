MARKET NEWS

    Moto G Stylus (2022) with 90Hz Display, 5,000 mAh Battery, MediaTek Helio G88 SoC launched

    The Moto G Stylus 2022 is priced at $299 (Roughly Rs 22,350) for the sole 6GB/128GB model.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 04, 2022 / 02:22 PM IST

    Motorola recently dropped the third generation of its Moto G Stylus. The Moto G Stylus 2022 brings several upgrades over its predecessor, featuring a smooth display, a triple-camera setup, a large battery, and more importantly, stylus support.

    Moto G Stylus 2022 Price 

    The Moto G Stylus 2022 is priced at $299 (Roughly Rs 22,350) for the sole 6GB/128GB model. The phone is already available for pre-order in the US and will ship on February 17. As of now, there is no information about the availability of the Moto G Stylus 2022 outside the US.

    Moto G Stylus 2022 Specifications 

    The Moto G Stylus 2022 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM. The phone also features 128GB of storage that is expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card. The Moto G Stylus 2022 packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging support.

    Moto G Stylus

    The Moto G Stylus 2022 opts for a triple-camera setup with a 50 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, the hole-punch cutout houses a 16 MP selfie camera. The device sports a 6.8-inch FHD+ Max Vision IPS panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. The display has a 20.5:9 aspect ratio and a pixel density of 396ppi.

    Connectivity options on the device include 4G, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, a USB Type-C port, a headphone jack, and more. You also get a side-mounted fingerprint reader and a stylus bundled in the box. The Moto G Stylus 2022 runs on Android 11 with My UX on top. It is available in Metallic Rose and Twilight Blue colours.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #MediaTek #Motorola #Motorola Smartphones #smartphones
    first published: Feb 4, 2022 02:22 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.