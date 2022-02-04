Moto G Stylus (2022) with 90Hz Display, 5,000 mAh Battery, MediaTek Helio G88 SoC launched

Motorola recently dropped the third generation of its Moto G Stylus. The Moto G Stylus 2022 brings several upgrades over its predecessor, featuring a smooth display, a triple-camera setup, a large battery, and more importantly, stylus support.

Moto G Stylus 2022 Price

The Moto G Stylus 2022 is priced at $299 (Roughly Rs 22,350) for the sole 6GB/128GB model. The phone is already available for pre-order in the US and will ship on February 17. As of now, there is no information about the availability of the Moto G Stylus 2022 outside the US.

Moto G Stylus 2022 Specifications

The Moto G Stylus 2022 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM. The phone also features 128GB of storage that is expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card. The Moto G Stylus 2022 packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging support.

The Moto G Stylus 2022 opts for a triple-camera setup with a 50 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, the hole-punch cutout houses a 16 MP selfie camera. The device sports a 6.8-inch FHD+ Max Vision IPS panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. The display has a 20.5:9 aspect ratio and a pixel density of 396ppi.

Connectivity options on the device include 4G, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, a USB Type-C port, a headphone jack, and more. You also get a side-mounted fingerprint reader and a stylus bundled in the box. The Moto G Stylus 2022 runs on Android 11 with My UX on top. It is available in Metallic Rose and Twilight Blue colours.