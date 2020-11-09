172@29@17@142!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|moto-g-stylus-2021-specifications-leaked-online-may-sport-a-large-6-81-inch-display-snapdragon-675-soc-6093711.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 09, 2020 07:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Moto G Stylus 2021 specifications leaked online; may sport a large 6.81-inch display, Snapdragon 675 SoC

Moto G Stylus 2021 is expected to get a faster chipset and larger display.

Moneycontrol News

Motorola is set to introduce a new budget smartphone with stylus to succeed Moto G Stylus or Moto G Pro. The latest news about the successor to the Moto G Stylus comes courtesy of tipster Evan Blass.

According to Blass, the 2021 edition of the Moto G Stylus, bearing model number XT2115 will sport a 6.81-inch FHD+ screen, which is much larger as compared to the 6.41-inch panel on the current Moto G Stylus. If accurate, this seems like the right way to go as a bigger screen is apt when using a stylus.

Blass also claims that the upcoming Moto G Stylus will opt for a Snapdragon 675 SoC, which should deliver a decent performance boost over the Snapdragon 665 chip on the original Moto G Stylus.

Apart from chipset and display, Motorola’s upcoming budget stylus phone will arrive in a single 4GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. The camera setup is expected to be nearly identical, with a 48 MP primary shooter alongside an 8 MP ultrawide lens, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro camera. The new handset could also retain the 16 MP punch-hole selfie camera.

Additionally, Blass notes that the battery size is expected to be the same as the original Moto G Stylus, which is 4,000 mAh. He also claims that the phone will not support NFC and will ship with Android 10. The main selling point of the previous Moto G Stylus was its price, and we expect this new one to be no different. For more details on the Moto G Stylus or Moto G Pro check out the link.
First Published on Nov 9, 2020 07:40 pm

tags #Motorola #smartphones

