MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Moto G Stylus 2021 specifications leaked ahead of official launch

Leaked Moto G Stylus 2021 specifications suggest that the smartphone will come with a 6.8-inch flat FHD+ display and a quad-camera setup.

Moneycontrol News
January 03, 2021 / 08:49 AM IST
Representative image: Moto G

Representative image: Moto G

Moto G Stylus specifications and design renders have been leaked yet again. The mid-range smartphone with stylus support is expected to launch in the next few weeks. Leaked Moto G Stylus 2021 specifications suggest that the smartphone will come with a 6.8-inch flat FHD+ display and a quad-camera setup.

The Moto G Stylus 2021 renders leaked by tipster OnLeaks corroborates some of the previously leaked specifications. The tipster claims that the smartphone will sport a 6.8-inch flat display with a hole-punch cutout for the 16MP front camera.

At the back, it will have a quad-camera setup inside a square-shaped module. The device will come with a 48 MP primary shooter alongside an 8 MP ultrawide lens, a 2 MP depth sensor and a 2 MP macro camera. 

The rear panel also makes room for a fingerprint scanner.

On the right edge are the volume and power keys. The bottom edge makes room for the stylus slot and the 3.5mm headphone jack alongside the USB Type-C port and speaker grille.

Close

Related stories

The Moto G Stylus 2021 is expected to draw its power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC. The budget stylus phone is likely to pack 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It is tipped to feature a 4,000 mAh battery and ship with Android 10 out of the box.

Motorola is yet to make an official announcement about the Moto G Stylus 2021 launch.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Motorola #smartphones #Technology
first published: Jan 3, 2021 08:49 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Expert panel recommends Oxford vaccine for emergency use authorisation; BioNTech warns of vaccine supply gap

Coronavirus Essential | Expert panel recommends Oxford vaccine for emergency use authorisation; BioNTech warns of vaccine supply gap

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.