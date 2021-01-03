Moto G Stylus 2021 specifications leaked ahead of official launch

Representative image: Moto G

Moto G Stylus specifications and design renders have been leaked yet again. The mid-range smartphone with stylus support is expected to launch in the next few weeks. Leaked Moto G Stylus 2021 specifications suggest that the smartphone will come with a 6.8-inch flat FHD+ display and a quad-camera setup.

The Moto G Stylus 2021 renders leaked by tipster OnLeaks corroborates some of the previously leaked specifications. The tipster claims that the smartphone will sport a 6.8-inch flat display with a hole-punch cutout for the 16MP front camera.

At the back, it will have a quad-camera setup inside a square-shaped module. The device will come with a 48 MP primary shooter alongside an 8 MP ultrawide lens, a 2 MP depth sensor and a 2 MP macro camera.

The rear panel also makes room for a fingerprint scanner.

On the right edge are the volume and power keys. The bottom edge makes room for the stylus slot and the 3.5mm headphone jack alongside the USB Type-C port and speaker grille.

The Moto G Stylus 2021 is expected to draw its power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC. The budget stylus phone is likely to pack 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It is tipped to feature a 4,000 mAh battery and ship with Android 10 out of the box.

Motorola is yet to make an official announcement about the Moto G Stylus 2021 launch.