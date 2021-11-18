Moto G Power (2022) with 50MP triple-camera, 5000mAh battery launched

Motorola Moto G Power launched in the US and Canada is the company’s latest budget smartphone. The Moto G Power features a MediaTek Helio G37 SoC and packs a 5000 mAh battery. There is no word on the Moto G Power India launch at the moment. However, we can expect the device to arrive sometime early next year in India.

Moto G Power (2022) price

The Moto G Power (2022) comes in two storage configurations. The base 4GB RAM with 64GB of internal storage is priced at USD 199 (roughly Rs 14,750), whereas the 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at USD 249 (roughly Rs 18,450). It comes in a single Dark Grove colour.

Moto G Power (2020) specifications

The Moto G Power features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. It sports a hole-punch display with a slightly thick chin below the screen. The display on the Moto G Power 2022 supports a 90Hz refresh rate as well.

Under the hood is a MediaTek Helio G37 SoC with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone packs a 5000 mAh battery with 10W charging support via USB Type-C. Users can expand the storage via a microSD card up to 512GB.

On the back, the phone has a triple-camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor. The other two cameras each house a 2MP sensor for depth and macro. It has an 8MP front camera sensor with an aperture of f/2.0.

The phone runs Android 11 out of the box. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and supports AI face unlock. The device is also IP52-rated for splash resistance.