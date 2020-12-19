Moto G Play 2021 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC, Android 10 spotted on Google Play Console

Motorola is working on a new Moto G-series smartphone. The company could soon launch the Moto G Play (2021). The smartphone has been spotted on the Google Play Console, which reveals some of the key specifications.

Motorola is yet to make an official confirmation on the Moto G Play 2021 launch. Details about the budget smartphone have been leaked, courtesy of the Google Play Console. The listing, spotted by MySmartPrice, reveals that Moto G Play 2021 will feature a Qualcomm SM4250 chip. This chipset is basically the entry-level Snapdragon 460 SoC. The processor will be paired with Adreno 610 GPU, and come with 3GB of RAM.

The listing also reveals that Moto G Play will come with an HD+ display. The screen will have a 720 x 1600 pixel resolution. The image leaked via the listing shows that the smartphone will have a waterdrop notch on top of the display. The device will also have thin bezels, except the fairly thick chin bezel. The screen size is currently unknown.

The image on the Google Play console also reveals that the power and volume keys will be placed on the right edge.

Lastly, Moto G Play 2021 will boot on Android 10 out of the box. The camera details of the device are unknown at the moment.

The report further mentions that Moto G Play was spotted on the Google Play supported devices listing with the codename “guamna”.

The Moto G Play 2021 launch details are currently unknown. However, we can expect the smartphone to launch in early 2021.