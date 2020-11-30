PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade BankNifty in just 15 minutes a day' - By Asmita Patel
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Nov 30, 2020 04:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Moto G 5G vs OnePlus Nord: How do India's most affordable 5G phones compare?

What are the differences and which one will you get?

Carlsen Martin

Motorola just dropped its first budget 5G phone in India, in the form of the Moto G 5G. The handset debuts as the cheapest 5G phone in India, offering great value for its price. That being said, the Moto G 5G is not the only affordable 5G phone in India, with its closest competitor being the OnePlus Nord.

OnePlus Nord vs Moto G 5G
SpecsMoto G 5GOnePlus Nord
ChipsetSnapdragon 750G (8 nm)Snapdragon 765G (7 nm)
Display6.7 inches FHD+IPS LCD, 60Hz, HDR106.44 inches FHD+ Fluid AMOLED, 90Hz, HDR10+
RAM6GB6GB /8GB / 12GB
Storage128GB64GB / 128GB/ 256GB
Rear Camera48 MP, f/1.7 + 2 MP, f/2.4 + 2 MP, f/2.448 MP, f/1.8 (OIS) + 8 MP, f/2.3 + 5 MP, f/2.4 + 2 MP, f/2.4
Front Camera16 MP, f/2.232 MP, f/2.5 + 8 MP, f/2.5
SoftwareAndroid 10Android 10, OxygenOS 10.0
Battery5000 mAh, 20W Fast Charging4115 mAh, 30W Fast Charging
Price (Rs)Rs 20,99924,999 / 27,999 / 29,999

What are the differences?

Design and Build

Close

In terms of build quality, the OnePlus Nord certainly has the upper hand with its glass back and front, while the Moto G 5G leans more on the plastic side. Additionally, the Nord has two cameras on the front and a vertical camera layout on the back, while the Moto G 5G opts for a single front camera and a square-shaped camera module. The Moto G 5G also has an IP52 rating for splash resistance.

related news

Display

When it comes to the display, there really is no competition here. The OnePlus Nord doesn’t only use the superior OLED technology but also has a higher refresh rate.

Performance

For performance, the Nord has a slightly more powerful Snapdragon 765G SoC. However, the Snapdragon 750G on the Moto G 5G is not very far behind. It is worth noting that the Nord can also be purchased in a 12GB RAM variant.

Camera

The OnePlus Nord features six cameras in total, while the Moto G 5G four cameras on the front and back. In terms of flexibility, the Nord definitely has the upper hand as it has an ultrawide camera on the front and back. We haven’t tested the main camera on the Moto G 5G, but the Nord’s primary sensor also features OIS, giving it an advantage if we go by specs alone. Even the front camera on the Nord has a high resolution than that on the Moto G 5G.

Software

Software is a strong suit on both these phones and will largely come down to personal preference. OnePlus tends to offer more customisations through its latest version of OxygenOS, although Motorola’s stock Android does look a lot lighter and cleaner.

Battery

The Moto G 5G has a much bigger battery than the OnePlus Nord, giving the former a clear advantage in battery life. However, the OnePlus Nord is bundled with a faster charger. But we’d lean towards bigger battery capacity rather than faster charging, in this case.

Price

In terms of pricing, the Moto G 5G is Rs 4,000 less than the OnePlus Nord. But more importantly, the base model of the OnePlus Nord, which starts from Rs 24,999 only has 64GB of storage (With no storage expansion), which is too less in our opinion. The base Nord model is also out of stock on most online retail channels, which means you will have to opt for the 8GB/128GB model, which is Rs 7,000 more than the Moto G 5G. You can also expand the storage on the Moto G 5G by up to 1TB via a microSD card.
First Published on Nov 30, 2020 04:49 pm

tags #Motorola #OnePlus #smartphones

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.