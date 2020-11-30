Moto G 5G vs OnePlus Nord: How do India's most affordable 5G phones compare?

Motorola just dropped its first budget 5G phone in India, in the form of the Moto G 5G. The handset debuts as the cheapest 5G phone in India, offering great value for its price. That being said, the Moto G 5G is not the only affordable 5G phone in India, with its closest competitor being the OnePlus Nord.

Specs Moto G 5G OnePlus Nord Chipset Snapdragon 750G (8 nm) Snapdragon 765G (7 nm) Display 6.7 inches FHD+IPS LCD, 60Hz, HDR10 6.44 inches FHD+ Fluid AMOLED, 90Hz, HDR10+ RAM 6GB 6GB /8GB / 12GB Storage 128GB 64GB / 128GB/ 256GB Rear Camera 48 MP, f/1.7 + 2 MP, f/2.4 + 2 MP, f/2.4 48 MP, f/1.8 (OIS) + 8 MP, f/2.3 + 5 MP, f/2.4 + 2 MP, f/2.4 Front Camera 16 MP, f/2.2 32 MP, f/2.5 + 8 MP, f/2.5 Software Android 10 Android 10, OxygenOS 10.0 Battery 5000 mAh, 20W Fast Charging 4115 mAh, 30W Fast Charging Price (Rs) Rs 20,999 24,999 / 27,999 / 29,999

What are the differences?

Design and Build

In terms of build quality, the OnePlus Nord certainly has the upper hand with its glass back and front, while the Moto G 5G leans more on the plastic side. Additionally, the Nord has two cameras on the front and a vertical camera layout on the back, while the Moto G 5G opts for a single front camera and a square-shaped camera module. The Moto G 5G also has an IP52 rating for splash resistance.

Display

When it comes to the display, there really is no competition here. The OnePlus Nord doesn’t only use the superior OLED technology but also has a higher refresh rate.

Performance

For performance, the Nord has a slightly more powerful Snapdragon 765G SoC. However, the Snapdragon 750G on the Moto G 5G is not very far behind. It is worth noting that the Nord can also be purchased in a 12GB RAM variant.

Camera

The OnePlus Nord features six cameras in total, while the Moto G 5G four cameras on the front and back. In terms of flexibility, the Nord definitely has the upper hand as it has an ultrawide camera on the front and back. We haven’t tested the main camera on the Moto G 5G, but the Nord’s primary sensor also features OIS, giving it an advantage if we go by specs alone. Even the front camera on the Nord has a high resolution than that on the Moto G 5G.

Software

Software is a strong suit on both these phones and will largely come down to personal preference. OnePlus tends to offer more customisations through its latest version of OxygenOS, although Motorola’s stock Android does look a lot lighter and cleaner.

Battery

The Moto G 5G has a much bigger battery than the OnePlus Nord, giving the former a clear advantage in battery life. However, the OnePlus Nord is bundled with a faster charger. But we’d lean towards bigger battery capacity rather than faster charging, in this case.

Price

In terms of pricing, the Moto G 5G is Rs 4,000 less than the OnePlus Nord. But more importantly, the base model of the OnePlus Nord, which starts from Rs 24,999 only has 64GB of storage (With no storage expansion), which is too less in our opinion. The base Nord model is also out of stock on most online retail channels, which means you will have to opt for the 8GB/128GB model, which is Rs 7,000 more than the Moto G 5G. You can also expand the storage on the Moto G 5G by up to 1TB via a microSD card.