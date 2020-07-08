Moto G 5G Plus affordable 5G phone launched with six cameras, a 5,000 mAh battery, and a 90Hz display

Motorola recently announced its most affordable 5G-enabled smartphone in the form of the Moto G 5G Plus. The Moto G lineup has always delivered smartphones that prioritise value and affordability, and the Moto G 5G Plus seems like no exception. The Moto G 5G Plus starts from EUR 349 (Roughly Rs 29,700), making it one of the most affordable 5G smartphones in Western markets.

Moto G 5G Plus Price

The Moto G 5G Plus is priced at EUR 349 (Roughly Rs 29,700) for the base 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. The top-end 6GB/128GB configuration will set you back EUR 399 (Roughly Rs 33,900). Motorola is also bringing its affordable 5G phone to Saudi Arabia and the UAE in the coming months. While the Moto G 5G Plus will skip the US market, it will arrive in North America in the fall in the sub-$500 price segment.

Moto G 5G Plus Specs

Motorola’s latest 5G phone is powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC with an integrated 5G modem. The Moto G 5G Plus comes with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage, which is further expandable via the microSD slot. The handset packs a 5,000 mAh battery and supports 20W wired fast charging.

The device sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. The screen boasts a 21:9 aspect ratio and is HDR10 compliant. The fingerprint reader is shifted to the right side of the device, while you also get a headphone jack at the bottom. In terms of software, the phone runs a clean version of Android 10 with some slight enhancements with My UX.

In optics, the Moto G 5G Plus has six cameras in total, two on the front and four on the back. The main quad-camera setup consists of a 48 MP primary shooter, an 8 MP ultrawide snapper, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 5 MP macro camera. On the front, dual punch holes house a 16 MP primary shooter and an 8 MP ultrawide snapper for selfies, video calling and such.