Moto G 5G launch in India today at 12 pm: Check specifications, expected price

Moto G 5G launches on November 30 in India. The new Motorola device will be unveiled at 12 pm and will be available via Flipkart. Moto G 5G is the first smartphone in India to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor, which sits below the Snapdragon 765G chip.

Moto G 5G launch in India

Motorola has confirmed that the Moto G 5G launch will be hosted at 12 pm today in India. The 5G smartphone will be available for purchase via Flipkart soon after the launch.

Moto G 5G price in India

Motorola has launched the Moto G 5G in select international markets for EUR 299.99 (roughly Rs 26,200). The smartphone comes in a single 4GB + 64GB storage option. However, in India, the smartphone will be available in a 6GB + 128GB variant, according to the company’s twitter post.

We can expect the Moto G 5G price in India to be set between Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000. This puts it against the likes of OnePlus Nord (Review), Vivo V20 (Review), etc.

Moto G 5G specifications

Moto G 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 750G SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. The phone is equipped with 64GB storage, which can be expanded via microSD card (Up to 1TB).

The device packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 20W TurboPower fast charging support. The Moto G 5G runs on Android 10.

Moto G 5G features a 6.7-inch LTPS display with a 394 ppi pixel density and an FHD+ (1080x2400) resolution. The hole-punch camera cutout on the screen houses a 16 MP, f/2.2 selfie shooter.

On the back, the G 5G opts for a 48 MP, f/1.7 primary sensor, an 8 MP, f/2.2 ultrawide shooter, and a 2 MP, f/2.4 macro camera.

Connectivity options on the Moto G 5G, include 5G, GPS, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, and USB Type-C port. Moto G 5G features a rear-mounted fingerprint reader. The device is IP52 certified for dust protection. It comes in Frosted Silver and Volcanic Grey colour options.