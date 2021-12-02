Moto Edge X30 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip launching on December 9 alongside Moto Edge S30

Motorola is launching its first Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 smartphone next week. The Moto Edge X30 could also be the world’s first smartphone to use Qualcomm’s flagship 4nm chipset. It is worth noting that Motorola didn’t adopt the Snapdragon 888 SoC on any of its smartphones in 2020.

According to a post on Weibo, the Motorola Edge X30 will be unveiled in China on December 9 at 07:30 pm local time. Motorola’s teaser doesn’t reveal any other details about the device apart from the fact that it will use a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

While Motorola hasn’t confirmed information about the Edge X30, the phone has been leaked in the past. The device will sport a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ certification.

The device is expected to pack a 5000 mAh battery with around 68W/ 69W fast charging support. Other details about the device will likely include a 60 MP selfie camera on the front. We could also see two 50 MP rear cameras paired with a 2 MP depth sensor.