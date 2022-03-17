Moto Edge X30 Under Screen Camera Edition launched with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, 144Hz OLED Display

Motorola has unveiled a new version of its flagship Moto X30 smartphone in India. The new version of the Moto Edge X30 will feature the same specifications as the original version launched last year but opt for an under-screen selfie camera.

Moto Edge X30 Under Screen Camera Edition Price

The Moto Edge X30 Under Screen Camera Edition features a starting price of CNY 3,999 (Roughly Rs 47,800) in China. The phone will be available for purchase in China on March 30, although there is no information about international availability.

It is worth noting that the Moto Edge X30 was unveiled as the Motorola Edge 30 Pro in India. So it remains to be seen if the Moto Edge X30 Under Screen Camera Edition will follow suit. The Motorola Edge 30 Pro is currently the most affordable Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 smartphone in India.

Moto Edge X30 Under Screen Camera Edition Specifications

The Moto Edge X30 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The chip will be paired with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The Moto Edge X30 sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED display with DCI-P3 coverage and HDR10+ support. The 10-bit panel also boasts a 144Hz refresh rate and a 576Hz touch sampling rate.

The handset comes pre-loaded with Android 12 with Motorola’s custom MyUI 3.0 skin on top. The phone also comes with an in-display fingerprint reader. For optics, the Moto Edge X30 will feature a triple-camera setup on the back with a 50 MP primary sensor, a 50 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2 depth sensor. The main camera also supports OIS.

The Moto Edge X30 packs a 5,000 mAh battery and comes with 68W wired fast-charging support. On the front, the Edge X30 is equipped with a 60 MP selfie camera that is located under the display, which means there’s no hole-punch cutout or any other notch on the screen. Connectivity options on the device include 4G, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, a USB Type-C port, and more.